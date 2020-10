टूटा दिल, खाया धोखा, अब अपनी शर्तों पर नई जिंदगी शुरू करेगी अनुपमा

A broken heart, a lost love and a carefree mind...is the beginning of a new life. Anupamaa..a new hope..a new beginning.. Watch #anupamaa Monday-Saturday at 10 pm on StarPlus. : @rupaliganguly @sudanshu_pandey @madalsasharma #shahiproductionspvtltd

A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Oct 26, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT