'जोकर' बनने से पहले 'बैटमैन' का रोल प्ले करते वॉकिन, इस वजह से हुए थे रिजेक्ट

“I guess the fear was that you’d get locked into doing something repeatedly that you don’t really care about, that doesn’t motivate you or excite you,” Phoenix said during an interview for an upcoming cover story in The Envelope. “Part of the whole attraction to me [of ‘Joker’] was there was no expectation. I didn’t sign a deal to do [more movies]. It was a one-off.” “I wouldn’t just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful,” he said. “That’s ridiculous.” ➖ #joaquinphoenix #jokermovie

