यामी गौतम ने अपनी नेक इंजरी पर शेयर किया पोस्ट, कहा- मैंने खुद को टॉर्चर किया

बॉलीवुड में बहुत कम समय में अच्छी पहचान बनाने वाली एक्ट्रेस यामी गौतम किसी ना किसी वजह से चर्चा में रहती हैं. हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी नेक इंजरी के बारे में खुलासा किया. यामी ने पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए अपनी इस नेक इंजूरी के बारे में बताया, साथ ही रिकवरी के बारे में भी डिटेल बताई. उन्होंने योग पर अपना फोकस रखा और इसके फायदे बताए.
यामी लिखती हैं- 'ये पोस्ट बहुत पर्सनल है...एक नेक इंजूरी का सामना करने के बाद मुझे हमेशा एक्स्ट्रा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत पड़ी है. खासकर डांस पर पड़ने वाले फिजिकल एक्जर्शन, वर्कआउट, नॉन स्टॉप ट्रैवल, फिजिकल एक्टिविटी, दर्दनाक फुटवियर आदि ये लिस्ट ना खत्म होने वाली है, जो कि एक एक्टर के साथ रहती है...खैर, अपने इस दर्द को कभी जताए बिना अंदर ही अंदर सहकर खुद को उसके प्रति एडजस्ट करना जैसा कि कहा जाता है...शो मस्ट गो ऑन.'
'लेकिन इस लॉकडाउन में, मुझे कुछ ऐसा एक्सप्लोर करने को मिला जो मैं पहले कभी नहीं कर सकती थी. हर बार मैं योग करने की कोशिश करती लेकिन हर बार मैं खुद को और ज्यादा दर्द देती...इसलिए मेरा अनुभव मुझे कभी इसे कन्टिन्यू रखने को प्रेरित नहीं करता था. लेकिन इस बार मैंने खुद के तरीके से अपने आप को टॉर्चर किया और अपनी बॉडी के घाव को अंदर से उभरने दिया और ये ऐसा काम किया जैसे पहले कभी नहीं हुआ था.'
'ये लॉकडाउन कुछ ऐसा था जैसे 'लुकिंग फिट' या 'वर्कआउट ऑफ द डे'...ये वो वक्त था जहां मैंने सुनी और बस फ्लो में बढ़ती गई, मैं कोई एक्सपर्ट नहीं हूं जो आप मेरी तस्वीरों में देख सकते हैं, मैंने इस सफर के प्रति बेबी स्टेप्स लिए, जो कि अब कभी रुकने वाले नहीं हैं.'
अपने अगले पोस्ट में यामी ने योग पर बल देते हु कहा कि ये वर्कआउट नहीं वर्क इन हे. ट्री-पोज के बारे में लिखते हुए यामी ने इस पोज के फायदे बताए. उन्होंने लिखा- 'बैलेंस और पैरों में स्टेबिलिटी बढ़ाती है, इसी के साथ और भी कई फायदे हैं.'
यामी को पिछली बार फिल्म 'बाला' में देखा गया था. इस फिल्म में उन्होंने एक टिक टॉक स्टार का बेहतरीन किरदार निभाया था. उनकी आने वाली फिल्मों में गिनी वेड्स सनी है. इसमें वे विक्रांत मैसी के साथ नजर आने वाली हैं.