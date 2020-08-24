यामी गौतम ने अपनी नेक इंजरी पर शेयर किया पोस्ट, कहा- मैंने खुद को टॉर्चर किया

This post is very personal... Having suffered a serious neck injury, Iv always had to be extra cautious - esp owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance , workout, non stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc etc & this list is endless, resonates with being an actor... somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface & rather conditioning your ownself to bear it & like its said,,,the show must go on... But this lockdown, I got to explore something which I couldn’t before ! Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue.. but this time I self-tutored my way through & allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before ! This lockdown was not about ‘looking fit’ or ‘ workout of the day’ ... it was the time where I listened & just went with the flow ! I am no expert (which you shall clearly see in the images😋) ! I took my first baby step towards this journey, which shall not stop ... A special thanks to @sarvesh_shashi & @smeghe for being instrumental in this soulful endeavour.. I am sure you can’t wait to meet & make those necessary corrections which you shall be tempted to make as soon as you see them 😋☺️

