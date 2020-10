यूपी में बनने जा रही फिल्म सिटी को लेकर राजपाल यादव को सताई चिंता!

Happy Birthday Dear Radha, May God bless you, and thank you for being with me and supporting me in the ups and downs of life. I pray we live happily together forever....Love you and wishing you a very happy birthday my dear!!@radharajpalyadav ❣️ #hbdlove #happybirthdayradha

A post shared by Rajpal Yadav (@rajpalofficial) on Oct 17, 2020 at 2:53am PDT