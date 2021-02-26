पीएम मोदी के नाम किया ट्वीट, सोशल मीडिया पर उठी स्पाइडर मैन बैन की मांग

मार्वल फिल्मों में स्पाइडर मैन की भूमिका निभाने वाले हॉलीवुड एक्टर टॉम हॉलैंड को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है. टॉम ने गुजरात के मोटेरा स्टेडियम का नाम बदलकर नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम रखे जाने पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी थी. टॉम ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "मैं मोदी की नम्रता का प्रशंसक हूं जो उन्होंने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े क्रिकेट स्टेडियम को अपना नाम देकर दिखाई है. लेकिन लीडर्स का ऐसा करना हमेशा उनके देशों के लिए अच्छा नहीं होता."
इससे पहले कि आप ये सोचें कि फिल्म स्पाइडर मैन के एक्टर ने इस मामले पर अपना ओपिनियन दिया क्यों? हम आपको बता दें कि टॉम हॉलैंड जिन्होंने मोदी स्टेडियम को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देनी है वो हॉलीवुड स्टार नहीं बल्कि क्लासिकल और मीडिएवल हिस्ट्री को लेकर एक बेस्ट सेलिंग ऑथर है. उन्होंने इस मुद्दे को लेकर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया इसलिए भी दी क्योंकि वह खुद एक क्रिकेटर हैं और क्रिकेट के बड़े फैन भी हैं.
फैन्स कई बार टॉम के नाम को लेकर कनफ्यूज हो जाते हैं क्योंकि वो हॉलीवुड स्टार के हमनाम हैं. जैसा कि आमतौर पर होता है कि किसी भी विदेशी को भारतीय मुद्दों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देने पर बॉयकॉट कर दिया जाता है, उसी तरह टॉम के साथ भी यही हुआ. हालांकि ट्रोल्स के कनफ्यूज होने हुआ ये कि लेखक टॉम की जगह हॉलीवुड स्टार ट्रोल हो गए.
I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021
Im worried about the poor Spiderman actor lol— TheUnpopularOpinionIN (@TheUnpopularO13) February 24, 2021
Wait...Spiderman is from JNU? https://t.co/iw0cnSxaMo— Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 24, 2021
@TomHolland1996 after bhakts starting #BoycottSpiderman on twitter instead of @holland_tom 😂 : pic.twitter.com/2lYMTeN3vL— Ey Hosyari (@EHosyari) February 25, 2021
People trending boycott spiderman after this tweet though. I cant 😭😭😭😂 https://t.co/LS7ifQ9sRa— Pri_C. (@SilentSilver05) February 25, 2021
My campaign to get all those superhero films cancelled proceeds apace, mwah ha ha ha! https://t.co/muq9kxzTrX— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021
#BoycottSpiderman I'm dying— Saniha Hegde (@SanihaHegde) February 25, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nMg5lGbgMg
Indians trending boycott spiderman. 😂— Shivendra Soni (@scalablepizza) February 25, 2021
This isn't even the guy in Spiderman movies 😂😂😂
Shows a lot about how we're growing as a community, I love it ❤️ https://t.co/rDQYz773Nv
Oh dear - I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021
ट्रोल हुआ स्पाइडर मैन
सोशल मीडिया पर हैशटैग #BycottSpiderman ट्रेंड करने लगा और इस तरह के ढेरों ट्वीट लोगों ने कर दिए जिनमें से कुछ को हम यहां आपके लिए दिखा रहे हैं. हालांकि कुछ समझदार यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर ये ट्वीट भी किया कि ये टॉम वो टॉम नहीं हैं जिन्होंने ट्वीट किया है बल्कि ये एक लेखक हैं. हालांकि बावजूद इसके सोशल मीडिया पर लंबे वक्त तक टॉम ट्रोल होते रहे.