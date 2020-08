स्टारकिड्स की वो अपकमिंग फिल्में जिन पर नेपोटिज्म के चलते फैंस का फूट सकता है गुस्सा

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay]. pic.twitter.com/VcZWFIRf6S