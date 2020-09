सुशांत से यूरोप में मिली थी फैन, कहा- वो जिंदादिल थे, यकीन नहीं होता उन्हें डिप्रेशन था

Got this mail today, Swati Gandhi shared this beautiful image of #Sushantsinghrajput Hi Viral & team, I would like to share that I and my family met Sushant at Disneyland Paris during his Europe vacation in Oct 2019 and while our interaction was brief, he was very jovial and full of life. I will continue to refuse to believe that there was anything wrong with him. If anything, his energy and vibrance rubbed off on us. #JusticeForSSR Best, Swati --

