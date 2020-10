बेटी के बर्थडे पर सनी लियोनी ने किया ये वादा, शेयर किया इमोशनल पोस्ट

Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God. I hope with your love maybe we can change one person at a time to be a better human being. We’ve reached a point in our lives where a lot of people have become more evil then kind. I hope we can come to a point of balance and peace again where love outshines hate, kindness weighs more the hate and where being a good human being is a standard we all expect our children to be. You and all the children out there are the future of the world. For your birthday I pledge to you to try my best to spread your message and restore the kindness we all so desperately need back in our lives. I love you Nisha Kaur and Happy Birthday! #childrenunited #girlpower #nishasbday

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 14, 2020 at 12:19am PDT