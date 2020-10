नए फोटोशूट में अलग दिखा प्रीति जिंटा का अंदाज, कहा- ये अलग फीलिंग है

Roses are red, violets are blue, if the photographer is great the pictures are great too ❤️ I love shooting with you Ash 🥰 #Photoshoot #ProjectSanity #Lalife #Ting 📸 @ashguptaslife @charlesandron @tanzila_rab_designs @styledbyambika @christinetirado_mua @vladimirsimic1

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz) on Oct 28, 2020 at 5:58am PDT