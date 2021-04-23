scorecardresearch
 

Feedback

श्रवण के जाने से गम में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार से लेकर जावेद अख्तर ने जताया दुख

जावेद अख्तर ने लिखा- मेरा श्रवण जी के परिवार, उनके साथी और पूरे संगीत जगत के प्रति संवेदना. हमने एक बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली संगीतकार और एक अद्भुत व्यक्ति को खो दिया है.

अक्षय और जावेद अक्षय और जावेद

90 के दशक के फेमस म्यूजिक कंपोजर श्रवण राठौड़ का निधन हो गया है. उनके निधन से एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर है. सभी उनके निधन पर दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. अक्षय कुमार और जावेद अख्तर ने भी ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है.

अक्षय श्रवण राठौड़ को किया याद
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- म्यूजिक कंपोजर श्रवण के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ. 90 के दशक में नदीम और श्रवण ने कई फिल्मों के लिए म्यूजिक बनाया. धड़कन भी उसमें शामिल है, जो मेरे करियर की हिट फिल्मों में से एक है. श्रवण के परिवार को संवेदना.

जावेद अख्तर ने लिखा- मेरा श्रवण जी के परिवार, उनके साथी और पूरे संगीत जगत के प्रति संवेदना. हमने एक बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली संगीतकार और एक अद्भुत व्यक्ति को खो दिया है. 

वहीं अजय देवगन ने लिखा- श्रवण (और नदीम) फूल और कांटे के सदाबहार एल्बम के साथ करियर में मेरे साथ 30 साल तक चले. कल रात श्रवण के निधन की खबर सुनकर बहुत दुखी, बहुत दुखी. उनके परिवार के प्रति संवेदना.

तुषार कपूर दी श्रवण को श्रद्धांजलि
तुषार कपूर ने लिखा- नदीम श्रवण की ऑइकॉनिक टीम के श्रवण राठौड़ के निधन के साथ बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक ने अपनी मधुरता को खो दिया. सौभाग्यशाली था कि जीना सिर्फ मेरे लिए और ये दिल में उन्होंने कंपोजिशन दिया. परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना. RIP.

श्रेया घोषाल, विशाल डडलानी, ए आर रहमान, अरमान मलिक सहित कई सितारों ने दुख व्यक्त किया है. 

श्रवण ने दिए कई हिट्स
बता दें कि श्रवण कोरोना से पीड़ित थे. उनकी उम्र 66 साल थी. श्रवण के दो बेटे हैं संजीव और दर्शन. श्रवण ने एख से बढ़कर एक हिट्स दिए हैं. उनकी हिट लिस्ट में आशिकी, दिल है कि मानता नहीं, साजन, परदेश, सड़क, धड़कन जैसी फिल्में शामिल हैं. उन्होंने इन फिल्मों के लिए शानदार म्यूजिक तैयार किया. 

 

आजतक के नए ऐप से अपने फोन पर पाएं रियल टाइम अलर्ट और सभी खबरें डाउनलोड करें

लेटेस्ट