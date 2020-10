मीरा राजपूत ने शेयर किया बचपन का पसंदीदा पकवान, बताया- फेवरेट हैं टमाटर

I’m as Sindhi as my Sel Bread! This is my mother’s version of her favourite childhood Sindhi breakfast. It’s taken a far more Punjabi twist over the years, with lots of tomatoes and onions. My home food is nothing without tomatoes; my maternal home that is. We can have it with just about anything. So call me a half this or half that but my stomach is definitely full! Do you have a childhood favourite family recipe? #alwaysafoodie

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Oct 12, 2020 at 8:12am PDT