जब मिस यूनिवर्स का ताज जीतकर होमटाउन लौटीं थीं लारा, शेयर की यादगार तस्वीर

Year 2000. My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! The Miss Universe officials who had accompanied me on this trip were overwhelmed!! They had never experienced such large numbers of people!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! 🥰🥰🥰. @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #i❤️myindia

