कुणाल खेमू ने बनवाया टाइगर टैटू, 30 घंटों में बनकर हुआ तैयार, देखें तस्वीर

It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016 But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it 😬 Thank you @ericjasondsouza for this wonderful piece #tattoo #tiger #realistictattoo @ironbuzztattoos

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:15am PDT