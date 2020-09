ऐसे खाली पीली के ब्लैकी बने ईशान खट्टर, शेयर किया ट्रेनिंग वीडियो

The real grind. A major part of the physical prep on 🚕💥. When @macriaan told me he wanted a “sakht launda” in Blackie, it had to be done. Jo mangta hai woh mangtaich hai. Few people know what it takes, so I cut together a little montage. 80% of the days, you aren’t motivated. Those are the days that count. Where ever you are, however you are. 6 months of the grind in 2 and a half minutes. Almost 6 kgs of a clean bulk in 2 months. All work. No ball talk. Let’s go. @antigravity_club @yudijaising @karan_jaising @siddhantsidhwani

