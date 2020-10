न्यूली बॉर्न बेबी संग गौरव चोपड़ा ने शेयर की फोटो, लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट

When #baby meets #babydaddy after two weeks! Our #princeChopra catches the neck of all my shirts and then doesn’t want to leave them ! Suddenly you don’t remember what’s plaguing the world , the violence , the hatred , the venom being spewed on social media .. sending out love and asking for blessings ,like always.. 🙏🏼🧿 #baby #boy #priorities

A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) on Oct 29, 2020 at 11:53pm PDT