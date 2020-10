कब शादी करेंगे विक्रांत मैसी? कोरोना वायरस की वजह से हुई देरी

✨ The D-day is here and you are all invited for the wedding! Oh wait is it happening? Or no? ✨ #GinnyWedsSunny is now streaming only on @netflix_in @netflix_in @soundrya.production @puneet_khanna @navjotgulati @sumitaroraa @yamigautam @suhailnayyar @nuthann

A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87) on Oct 9, 2020 at 12:23am PDT