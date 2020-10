मां की पुण्यतिथि पर अर्जुन रामपाल ने शेयर की फोटो, लिखा- तुम हर रोज याद आती हो मां

On this day, two years ago the most special person in my life, my mother left her mortal state. Today she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me. Her teachings, keep me strong and calm even today, one of them being, Silence isn’t empty its full of answers. I request you all to keep her in your prayers today. To cherish all your mothers, go give them a big hug and tell them you love them. I miss you everyday Ma. #mymothermyangel

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT