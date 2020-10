अमिताभ ने शेयर कीं 'बिहाइंड द सीन' तस्वीरें, बोले- आखिर में खुद को ही फेस करना है

The only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When you’re younger, it feels like you have to please the entire world. You don’t. Do what makes you happy, and create the life you want to live for yourself. You’ll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that.

