अनन्या को निशाना लगाना सिखा रहे ईशान खट्टर, एक्ट्रेस ने शेयर की फोटो

not just ankhiyon se goli mare (ing) anymore 😉 ..... ok I think @ishaankhatter doesn’t trust me w a toy 🚨😜 (tbh i wouldn’t trust me too 🧟‍♀️) #KhaaliPeeli @macriaan #2ndOctober on @zeeplexofficial 🚕

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Sep 18, 2020 at 5:03am PDT