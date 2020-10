टाइम मैगजीन में जगह बना चुके हैं आयुष्मान, करियर को लेकर कही ये बात

about road trips, highways and long drives. Things I missed very much. Hear my story when we unveil the all-new #ToyotaUrbanCruiser this Wednesday. Set a reminder🔗 https://bit.ly/2H7zqnW @toyota.india #Toyota #UrbanCruiser #RespectFollows

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Sep 21, 2020 at 4:05am PDT