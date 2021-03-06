RRB Group D 2021 Exam: चाहिए अच्छे अंक तो इतिहास और GK के सैंपल पेपर से करें प्रैक्टिस

RRB Group D 2021 Exam: आरआरबी ग्रुप डी 2021 कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा (सीबीटी) अप्रैल 2021 से जून 2021 तक चलेगी. इसके लिए कुल 103769 पदों पर भर्तियां की जानी है, इसकी परीक्षा अप्रैल 2021 से जून 2021 तक चलेगी. परीक्षा में अच्छे अंक प्राप्त करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को आरआरबी ग्रुप डी 2021 परीक्षा के महत्वपूर्ण विषयों और प्रश्नों का अभ्यास शुरू करना चाहिए. उम्मीदवारों की आसानी के लिए, हमने आरआरबी ग्रुप डी परीक्षा के पैटर्न के आधार पर जनरल अवेयरनेस (जीए) / जीके और हिस्ट्री विषय से कुछ प्रशन निकाले हैं. इसस सैंपल पेपर की मदद की आपको एग्जाम को लेकर आइडिया हो जाएगा.

1. The Inquilab Zindabad slogan was given by

a. Chander Shekhar Azad

b. Subash chandra Bose

c. Bhagat singh

d. Iqbal

2. Vasco da gama found out a new route to India and in 1498 reached

a. karikal

b. Goa

c. Publicat

d. Calicut

3. General Budget is presented in the parliament by

a. Prime Minister

b. Finance Minister

c. home minister

d. Law minister

4. Mary kom a sportsperson, who was in news recently belongs to

a. Archery

b. wrestling

c. boxing

d. badminton

5. Mahesh bhupathi, Nadal and federer are known for their association with

a. Cricket

b. Hollywood

c. Football

d. Tennis

6. The city which is capital of two states is

a. Dadar and Nagar Haveli

b. Chandigarh

c. Panaji

d. Patna

7. Pandit Bhim Sen Joshi is known as a famous

a. Vocalist

b. flutist

c. sarod players

d. Sitar players

8. Milkha Singh, a sporteperson, is association with

a. Athletics

b. Football

c. Hockey

d. Boxing

9. Famous 'Gateway of India' is in

a. Delhi

b. Hyderabad

c. Kolkata

d. Mumbai



10. Eiffle Tower is located in which country

a. USA

b. UK

c. France

d. Russia