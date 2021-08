जज्बा: नौकरी का सपना लेकर इस महिला ने 45 की उम्र में शुरू की पढ़ाई, पढ़ें: पूरी कहानी

Kerala | Giji Mol, a 45-year-old specially-abled woman, appeared for her Class 10 equivalency exam in Alappuzha y'day after her wedding.



"My wedding was today. I wanted to work but since I didn't complete Class 10, it always came as a hindrance to find a job," she said (25.08) pic.twitter.com/oTAYmRDjGz