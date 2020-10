#Humhama 18 Oct'20#BSF_RecruitmentRallyInKashmir



With dreams in their eyes, candidates finished their written test for selection in @BSF_India & @CISFHQrs. Their longing to don the uniform was awe-inspiring.#BSF_CaresForTheirKashmiriBrethren@HMOIndia@diprjk@ANI@PIB_India pic.twitter.com/b3kLSYOsSz