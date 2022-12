Application process for #CUET-UG 2023 is likely to be started in the first week of February 2023.

The examination will be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May 2023.

For more details: https://t.co/EZODSmfRBQ@PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @ani_digital @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/ZD4fDx7cyg